Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.9 eur/kzt 459.98

    rub/kzt 8.24 cny/kzt 66.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Fervent heat to grip western Kazakhstan Aug 28

    28 August 2022 08:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mostly sunny weather is forecast in Kazakhstan on Sunday. Rains and thunderstorms will hit northwestern, northern, central, eastern and mountainous areas of southeastern regions only. Strong wind will batter some areas. Fog will blanket northern and northwestern regions at night and in the morning, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Fire risk will be extremely high in most parts of Kyzylorda, Turkistan regions, in western, eastern areas of Atyrau region, in southern areas of West Kazakhstan, Abai regions.

    Fervent heat will grip most areas of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions and western, southern areas of Aktobe region.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
    Over 64,000 Russian citizens leave Kazakhstan – MIA
    Government assigned to launch Digital Family Map by yearend
    IV Digital Bridge 2022 International Technological Forum starts in Astana
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan takes interest in converting coal power plants into gas - PM
    2 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
    3 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
    4 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
    5 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum