Fervent heat to grip western Kazakhstan Aug 28
28 August 2022 08:15

Fervent heat to grip western Kazakhstan Aug 28

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mostly sunny weather is forecast in Kazakhstan on Sunday. Rains and thunderstorms will hit northwestern, northern, central, eastern and mountainous areas of southeastern regions only. Strong wind will batter some areas. Fog will blanket northern and northwestern regions at night and in the morning, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Fire risk will be extremely high in most parts of Kyzylorda, Turkistan regions, in western, eastern areas of Atyrau region, in southern areas of West Kazakhstan, Abai regions.

Fervent heat will grip most areas of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions and western, southern areas of Aktobe region.


