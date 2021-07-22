Go to the main site
    Fervent heat to grip west and south of Kazakhstan July 22

    22 July 2021, 07:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers with thunderstorm are expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on July 22. Hail, gusty wind and dust storm are forecast for some parts of the country. Northern and southwestern Kazakhstan will see weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Almaty, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.

    Hail may hit Kostanay region, while patches of fog will be observed in North Kazakhstan region.

    Fervent heat is predicted for parts of Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kostanay and south of Karaganda regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Zhambyl, parts of Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Akmola and south of East Kazakhstan regions.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

