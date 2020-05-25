Fervent heat to grip most regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of the country on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Only the northwest of Kazakhstan will see occasional showers, thunderstorms, and squall.

Fervent heat is forecast for Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, south of Atyrau, and Kostanay regions.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, and south of Karaganda regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in Kyzylorda region.

Wind will bring dust storms to Kyzylorda, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Mangistau regions.

Chances of thunderstorm and squall are high in Aktobe region.

High fire hazard will persist in the north of East Kazakhstan region.