Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Fervent heat to grip 4 regions on Kazakhstan Monday

    17 May 2021, 07:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Fervent heat is set to grip Akmola, Atyrau, Kostanay, and south of West Kazakhstan regions on May 17, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Meteorologists predict that due to the northwestern anticyclone weather without precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan. Only the north, center, and east of the country will see occasional showers with thunderstorms. Parts of Kazakhstan, especially the south and southwest will observe stiff wind and dust storm.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Mangistau, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Atyrau regions. Wind will strengthen up to 25 mps in Turkestan region. Wind will being dust storm to Turkestan, Mangistau, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Chances of thunderstorm will be high in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda region.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3