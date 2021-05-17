Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Fervent heat to grip 4 regions on Kazakhstan Monday

Kudrenok Tatyana
17 May 2021, 07:47
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Fervent heat is set to grip Akmola, Atyrau, Kostanay, and south of West Kazakhstan regions on May 17, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Meteorologists predict that due to the northwestern anticyclone weather without precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan. Only the north, center, and east of the country will see occasional showers with thunderstorms. Parts of Kazakhstan, especially the south and southwest will observe stiff wind and dust storm.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Mangistau, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Atyrau regions. Wind will strengthen up to 25 mps in Turkestan region. Wind will being dust storm to Turkestan, Mangistau, and Kyzylorda regions.

Chances of thunderstorm will be high in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda region.


