    Fervent heat to grip 2 regions of Kazakhstan

    2 July 2022, 10:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather accompanied by showers and heavy downpours is set to persist in most of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, thunderstorms, hail, squall, stiff wind, dust storms and fog are forecast for parts of the country.

    Scorching heat is expected to grip the north of Almaty and Zhetysu regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, north of Almaty, west of Abai, east and south of West Kazakhstan, northwest of Atyrau, south of Ulytau, southeast of Karaganda, south of Zhambyl, center of Pavlodar, north and east of Turkestan regions.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

