Fervent heat to batter Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Fervent heat is expected on July 4-6 in Almaty. Mercury is expected to rise as high as to 35-37 degrees Celsius.

Kazhydromet issued a storm alert, Kazinform reports.

In case of emergency call 112,101.

The emergency situations department urges to stay at home to avoid sunstrokes.