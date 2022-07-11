Go to the main site
    Fervent heat, showers in store for Kazakhstan July 11

    11 July 2022, 07:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet forecasts rains and thunderstorms, hail and gusting wind in most areas of the country on July 11. A dust storm will hit southern regions, and fog will cover northern areas at night and in the morning.

    Western regions only will see no precipitation today.

    Fire risk is high in Kyzylorda region, in the western, north-eastern areas of the West Kazakhstan region, in the eastern and northern areas of Atyrau region, and in the northern and desert areas of Turkistan region.

    Fervent heat is expected in the daytime in Atyrau region, in south-western areas of the West Kazakhstan region, in the western and southern areas of Aktobe region, and in the southern areas of Mangistau region.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

