Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Fervent heat, showers and hail in store for Kazakhstan July 23

    23 July 2023, 10:08

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan as showers with thunderstorms, hail and squall are forecast there, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    Southern, northeastern and central Kazakhstan will enjoy weather mostly without precipitation. However, gusty wind and foggy conditions are expected here and there.

    Scorching heat of +35, +41°C will grip Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Almaty, Zhetysu, south of Karaganda, Abai, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Ulytau regions.

    Chances of extreme fire hazard will be high in most of Turkistan, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai, center and east of Kyzylorda, south of Pavlodar, southeast of Aktobe, northwest, south and center of Mangistau, west of Atyrau regions.

    High fire hazard is to persist in Almaty, North Kazakhstan, south of Kostanay, Atyrau, south, north and east of Akmola regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Typhoon Khanun to pass through S. Korea from Thursday-Friday
    Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    Kazakhstan Railways talks projects as part of Middle Corridor development
    Kazakh sports ministry to check all football pitches in the country
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan
    5 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target