Fervent heat, showers and hail in store for Kazakhstan July 23

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan as showers with thunderstorms, hail and squall are forecast there, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Southern, northeastern and central Kazakhstan will enjoy weather mostly without precipitation. However, gusty wind and foggy conditions are expected here and there.

Scorching heat of +35, +41°C will grip Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Almaty, Zhetysu, south of Karaganda, Abai, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Ulytau regions.

Chances of extreme fire hazard will be high in most of Turkistan, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai, center and east of Kyzylorda, south of Pavlodar, southeast of Aktobe, northwest, south and center of Mangistau, west of Atyrau regions.

High fire hazard is to persist in Almaty, North Kazakhstan, south of Kostanay, Atyrau, south, north and east of Akmola regions.