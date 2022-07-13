Go to the main site
    Fervent heat, rains and thunderstorms forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 13

    13 July 2022, 07:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rains and thunderstorms as well as gusting wind will dominate across the country on Wednesday, July 13. Dust storms are forecast in southwestern regions and hail will hit western areas, Kazakhstan's meteorological service informs.

    Western and southwestern regions only will see no precipitation today.

    Fire risk will be extremely high in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, and Atyrau regions, in southern areas of the West Kazakhstan region, and in the western, central parts of Kostanay region.

    Fervent heat is expected in the West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Kostanay regions.

    Extreme heatwave will grip Mangistau region, southern areas of the West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions.

    Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, no rain, +16+18°C at night, +28+30°C in the daytime, wind speed 3-8m/s.

    Almaty: partly cloudy, rain and thunderstorm in the daytime, +17+19°C at night, +27+29°C in the daytime, wind speed 2-7m/s, sometimes 13m/s.

    Shymkent: partly cloudy, no rain, +18+20°C at night, +35+37°C in the daytime, wind speed 8-13m/s.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
