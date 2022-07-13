Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Fervent heat, rains and thunderstorms forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 13

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
13 July 2022, 07:28
Fervent heat, rains and thunderstorms forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 13

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rains and thunderstorms as well as gusting wind will dominate across the country on Wednesday, July 13. Dust storms are forecast in southwestern regions and hail will hit western areas, Kazakhstan's meteorological service informs.

Western and southwestern regions only will see no precipitation today.

Fire risk will be extremely high in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, and Atyrau regions, in southern areas of the West Kazakhstan region, and in the western, central parts of Kostanay region.

Fervent heat is expected in the West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Kostanay regions.

Extreme heatwave will grip Mangistau region, southern areas of the West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions.

Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, no rain, +16+18°C at night, +28+30°C in the daytime, wind speed 3-8m/s.

Almaty: partly cloudy, rain and thunderstorm in the daytime, +17+19°C at night, +27+29°C in the daytime, wind speed 2-7m/s, sometimes 13m/s.

Shymkent: partly cloudy, no rain, +18+20°C at night, +35+37°C in the daytime, wind speed 8-13m/s.


Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand