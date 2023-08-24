Go to the main site
    Fervent heat, rain and high fire hazard forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 24

    24 August 2023, 07:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with rain and thunderstorm, squall and gusting wind will stay in most regions of the country on August 24. Hail is possible. Heavy rainfall will hit northern and northwestern regions. Southern areas only will see no precipitation today, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Fervent heat and temperatures rise up to 35-38°C will grip Zhetysu, Ulytau, Almaty, Mangistau, Karaganda regions and south of Aktobe region in the daytime.

    Fire risk will be extremely high in Mangistau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda regions, in western, eastern and southern areas of Aktobe, Atyrau regions, in the south of Kostanay region, in western and central parts of Zhetysu region, in northern, western, southern and desert areas of Turkistan region.

    Fir hazard remains high in West Kazakhstan region’s northern and central areas and Almaty region’s southern areas. Besides, fire risk is reported to be high in Ulytau, Abai, East Kazakhstan regions, in the north, east and south of North Kazakhstan region, in the west, north, south of Akmola region, as well as in central and southern parts of Karaganda region.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

