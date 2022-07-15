Fervent heat, no rain forecast in Kazakhstan July 15

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mostly sunny weather is forecast today in the southern, southeastern, southwestern, and central parts of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet says. The other regions will see intermittent rains with thunderstorms and strong wind. Dust storms are expected in the southern, and southwestern regions, while western regions will be hit by hail. Fog will blanket northern regions at night and in the morning.

Fire risk will be extremely high in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau regions, in the southern areas of the West Kazakhstan region, and in the southern and western regions of Zhambyl region.

Fervent heat is forecast in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Almaty, Turkistan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Ulytau, and Kyzylorda regions, in southern areas of the West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions.

Extreme heat will grip Mangystau region, southern areas of Atyrau, Aktobe, and Kostanay regions.