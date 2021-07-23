Fervent heat in store for most regions of Kazakhstan July 23

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will linger in most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday, July 23. Only the north and south of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Mangistau regions.

Hail is predicted to hit parts of East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions.

Chances of squall will be high in West Kazakhstan region.

Patches of fog will be observed in Mangistau region.

Fervent heat is forecast to scorch most of Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Atyrau, Kostanay, Mangistau, south of Karaganda, most of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, parts of Turkestan regions.

High fire hazard is set to persist in most of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Zhambyl, parts of Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Akmola, and south of East Kazakhstan regions.