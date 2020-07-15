Fervent heat in store for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani meteorologists predict fervent heat for Kazakhstan on July 15, Kazinform reports with the reference to the RSE Kazhydromet.

15-23 mps wind and dust storm are expected in Kyzylorda region at night.

Wind will strengthen to 15-20 mps in West Kazakhstan region. Squall and hail are possible. Dust storm and 15-20 mps wind are expected in some parts of Zhambyl, Turkestan, Mangistau regions.

Daytime wind will strengthen to 18 mps in Karaganda, Atyrau and Aktobe regions.

Intense heat is expected in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions.

Extreme fire hazard remains in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Almaty, Aktobe and Turkestan regions of the country.







