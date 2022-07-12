Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Fervent heat, heavy rains forecast in Kazakhstan July 12

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
12 July 2022, 07:32
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rains is forecast in Kazakhstan on July 12. Heavy rain will batter central parts. Thunderstorms and hail, as well as strong wind are expected too. Dust storms will hit southwestern and southern regions, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Western and southwestern regions only will see no precipitation today.

Fire risk is high in Turkistan, Kyzylorda regions, in western and central areas of Kostanay region.

Fervent heat is forecast in the West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay regions.

An extreme heat warning is announced for most areas of Mangistau region, and southern areas of the West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe regions.


