Fervent heat forecast to grip south, southeast of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued weather forecast for three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, occasional showers with thunderstorms will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on July 17-19, 2021.

Only southern and southwestern Kazakhstan will observe dry and hot weather. Gusty wind and patches of fog are expected in some parts of the country.

Temperature will climb to +17, +25°C at night and +28, +39°C at daytime in western Kazakhstan. Lower temperature of +6, +21°C at night and +20, +36°C at daytime is forecast for northwestern Kazakhstan. Central and eastern Kazakhstan will see temperature of +7,+20°C at night and +23, +35°C at daytime. In the south temperature will climb to +12, +22°C at night and +29, +40°C at daytime.