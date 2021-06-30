Go to the main site
    Fervent heat forecast to grip most of Kazakhstan Wed

    30 June 2021, 07:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan will observe fair, hot weather with some clouds on Wednesday, June 30, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Occasional showers with thunderstorms are forecast only for western Kazakhstan.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in some parts of Zhambyl region as well as Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Kostanay regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Atyrau region.

    Chances of hail will high in West Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.

    Scorching heat will grip Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and south of Karaganda regions. Extremely hot weather is expected in Aktobe and Kostanay regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Turkestan, Zhambyl, parts of Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Almaty and Akmola regions.


    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
