Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Fervent heat forecast to grip most of Kazakhstan Wed

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 June 2021, 07:39
Fervent heat forecast to grip most of Kazakhstan Wed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan will observe fair, hot weather with some clouds on Wednesday, June 30, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Occasional showers with thunderstorms are forecast only for western Kazakhstan.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in some parts of Zhambyl region as well as Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Kostanay regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Atyrau region.

Chances of hail will high in West Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.

Scorching heat will grip Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and south of Karaganda regions. Extremely hot weather is expected in Aktobe and Kostanay regions.

High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Turkestan, Zhambyl, parts of Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Almaty and Akmola regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events