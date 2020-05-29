Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Fervent heat forecast for 5 regions of Kazakhstan

    29 May 2020, 07:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict there will be no precipitation in most regions of Kazakhstan. Chances of occasional showers, thunderstorms, squall, and hail will be high in the north and northwest of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kostanay, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in North Kazakhstan region. Wind may bring dust storm to Zhambyl region.

    Chances of squall and hail will be high in North Kazakhstan region.

    Patches of fog will be observed in Mangistau region.

    Scorching heat will grip Atyrau, Aktobe, south of Mangistau, Kostanay, and southeast of West Kazakhstan regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in parts of Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Akmola regions.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region