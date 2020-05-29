Fervent heat forecast for 5 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict there will be no precipitation in most regions of Kazakhstan. Chances of occasional showers, thunderstorms, squall, and hail will be high in the north and northwest of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kostanay, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in North Kazakhstan region. Wind may bring dust storm to Zhambyl region.

Chances of squall and hail will be high in North Kazakhstan region.

Patches of fog will be observed in Mangistau region.

Scorching heat will grip Atyrau, Aktobe, south of Mangistau, Kostanay, and southeast of West Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard will persist in parts of Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Akmola regions.