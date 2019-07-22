Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Fervent heat and thunderstorms in store for Kazakhstan on Monday

Kudrenok Tatyana
22 July 2019, 07:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Inclement weather accompanied by rains with thunderstorms is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today, July 22. Only the southwest and south of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm is forecast for Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions.

Chances of squall and hail will be high in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit Almaty, Zhambyl, parts of Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions.

Fervent heat will grip Almaty, parts of Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.

Extreme fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Aktobe, parts of Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

