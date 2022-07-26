Fervent heat and rains forecast in Kazakhstan July 26

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains will hit western, northern regions and mountainous areas of southeastern Kazakhstan on July 26. Heavy rains with thunderstorms, hail and squalls will are forecast in Aktobe region. Dust storms are expected in northern and central areas of Kyzylorda region in the daytime. Wind speed across the country will increase to 15-20m/s. Eastern regions only will see no rain today, Kazakhstan’s meteorological service Kazhydromet says.

Fire risk remains extremely high in most areas of Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Almaty regions, in southern areas of Atyrau region, in southern and eastern areas of Ulytau region.

Fervent heat will grip Zhetysu, Zhambyl, Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Ulytau, North Kazakhstan regions, southern areas of Kostanay, Karaganda regions and piedmont areas of Almaty region in the daytime.

Extreme heat is forecast during daylight hours for most areas of Almaty region, for western and southern areas of Zhambyl region, for northern and eastern areas of Zhambyl region.

Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 3-8m/s, +15+17°C at night, +31+33°C in the daytime.

Almaty: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 2-7m/s, +23+25°C at night, +36+38°C in the daytime.

Shymkent: mostly sunny, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s, +24+26°C at night, +37+39°C in the daytime.