Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Fervent heat and occasional showers in store for Kazakhstan this weekend

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 May 2020, 11:10
Fervent heat and occasional showers in store for Kazakhstan this weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Temperature across Kazakhstan is expected to dip slightly in the coming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

The last days of spring, May 30-31, will see occasional showers with thunderstorms in the north of Kazakhstan. Temperature will dip slightly. But with the onset of summer mercury is forecast to rise again.

Dry and hot weather will persist in southern Kazakhstan. It will be affected by warm air masses from Iran. Wind will strengthen and bring dust storms to the south of the country.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events