Fervent heat and occasional showers forecast for Kazakhstan Sun

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday, July 25. Occasional showers are forecast for the north and northwest of the country. Eastern, southern and western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazydromet.

Thunderstorms are in store for North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda and Aktobe regions.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Aktobe, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kostanay, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.

Chances of hail will be high in Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

Squall is likely to hit North Kazakhstan region.

Fervent heat will grip parts of Zhambyl, Almaty, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, south of Karaganda, Pavlodar, Mangistau and Aktobe regions.

High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Zhambyl, parts of Almaty, Atyrau, Karaganda, southwest of Kostanay, and some parts of Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions.



