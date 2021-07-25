Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Fervent heat and occasional showers forecast for Kazakhstan Sun

    25 July 2021, 09:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday, July 25. Occasional showers are forecast for the north and northwest of the country. Eastern, southern and western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazydromet.

    Thunderstorms are in store for North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda and Aktobe regions.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Aktobe, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kostanay, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.

    Chances of hail will be high in Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Squall is likely to hit North Kazakhstan region.

    Fervent heat will grip parts of Zhambyl, Almaty, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, south of Karaganda, Pavlodar, Mangistau and Aktobe regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Zhambyl, parts of Almaty, Atyrau, Karaganda, southwest of Kostanay, and some parts of Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region