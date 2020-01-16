Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ferroalloy production grows in Kazakhstan

Alzhanova Raushan
16 January 2020, 10:22
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – According to energyprom.kz ferroalloy production has grown in Kazakhstan.

Over 2019 ferroalloy production has increased by 6%. Within the previous year there have been produced 2,02 million tons of ferroalloys (+6,3% in one year) including 34,3% or 693,9 thousand tons produced in Aktobe region, 62,9% or 1,27 million tons – in Pavlodar region.

Energyprom.kz reported that KazChrome TNC is the main producer of ferrowalloy in Kazakhstan. It is worth noting that KazChrome TNK is constructing a mature slag and high-grade ferrochrome processing plant in Aktobe region. The plant’s designed capacity is 500 thousand tons of mature slag and 10 thousand tons of high-grade ferrochrome per a year.

According to the results of ten months of the previous year, three fourths of the produced volume of ferroalloy was exported to China, Japan, South Korea, Russia and the United States.


