Female candidate enters run for President of Kazakhstan
7 October 2022, 20:28

Female candidate enters run for President of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Public figure, member of the National Commission for Women Affairs and Family and Democratic Policy under the President Karakat Abden has been nominated as a presidential candidate by the National Alliance of Professional Social Workers, Kazinform reports.

The National Alliance of Professional Social Workers held a general meeting on October 7, nominating Karakat Abden as a candidate in the 2022 early presidential elections.

Karakat Abden, 48, is a native of Akmola region. She is a public figure, member of the National Commission for Women Affairs and Family and Democratic Policy under the President, external social affairs advisor to the Astana mayor, and member of the Public Council of the Kazakh capital.


Photo: instagram.com/abdenkaraka




