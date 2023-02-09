Go to the main site
    February 9. Today's Birthdays

    9 February 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of February.

    Mukagali Makatayev(1931-1976) – Kazakh poet and writer, translator.

    Berdibek Saparbayev (1953) – statesman and political figure of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Yerden Kazhybek (1955) - Director of the Akhmet Baiturssynov Institute of Linguistics at the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Gosman Amrin (1961) – statesman of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Azat Shaueyev (1969) – Director of the State Language Development Fund.

    Amangeldy Tolamissov (1977) – Senator, member of the Committee for Constitutional legislation, Judicial System and Law-Enforcement Structures.

    Alibek Bakayev (1981) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Austria, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to international organization in Vienna.

    Kazakhstan Birthdays
