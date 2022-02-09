February 9. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of February.

NAMES

Mukagali Makatayev (1931-1976) – Kazakh poet and writer, translator.

Born in Karasaz village, Narynkolsk district, Almaty region, he graduated from the Maxim Gorky Literature Institute.

During his professional career, he worked as a Secretary of the Village Council in Karasaz village, contributor to district newspaper Sovettik shekara, director of Kazakh radio, department head of Kazakh adebieti, a contributor to Sotsialistik Kazakhstan now Egemen Kazkahstan. Between 1972 and 1973, he was a literary advisor of the Union of Writer of Kazakhstan.

His first verses were published in 1948 in Sovettik shekara newspaper. Later, his several collections of verses were issued and included in the golden fund of Kazakh national poetry. Fame came to him with his poem «Appassionata».

He also translated the works of Russian and foreign literature into the Kazakh language, including the works by Nikolai Tikhonov, Yevgeny Yevtushenko, Dante Alighieri, Walt Whitman, and William Shakespeare.

Berdibek Saparbayev (1953) – the Zhambyl region Governor.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute in 1977.

Between 2019 and 2020 he was Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

He took up his current post in February 2020.





Yerden Kazhybek (1955) – Director of the Baitursynov Institute of Linguistics of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.

Born in the city of Dzhezkazgan, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University, completed postgraduate studies at the Academy of Sciences of the KazakhSSR, and the Linguistics Institute.





Gosman Amrin (1961) – eminent statesman of Kazakhstan.

Born in Turgay region, he graduated from the Altynsarin Arkalyk Pedagogical Institute, the Dzherzhinsk higher school of the State Security Committee of the USSR.





Azat Shaueev (1969) – Director of the Foundation of State Language Development.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Philological Faculty of the Abai Almaty State University.

He was appointed to his current post in April 2010.

Indira Sarzhanova (1980) – Deputy Chairwoman of the Board of KazAgroGarant.

Born in Almaty region, she graduated from the Zhansugurov Zhetysu State University, Financial Police Academy, Public Administration Academy under the President of Kazakhstan.

She took up her recent post in 2013.





Alibek Bakayev (1981) – Kazakh Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Switzerland, the Principality of Liechtenstein, Vatican, the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of St John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta.

He was born in Almaty city. He graduated from the Kazakh State University of International Relations and World Languages, the Public Adminitsration Academy under the Kazakh President, Heidelberg University, the Duke University Sanford School of Public Policy.





Madi Yelyubayev (1982) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Legislation and Legal and Judicial Reforms.

Born in Kokshetau city, he graduated from the Ualikhanov Kokshetau University, majoring in economics and management at agribusiness enterprises in 2003, the Myrzakhmetov University, where he studied law, in 2005, and the Ualikhanov Kokshetau University to gain a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 2010.

He was appointed to his current post in January 2021.



