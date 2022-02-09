February 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 9.

EVENTS

1925 – The capital of the Kazakh Autonomous Republic within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic is moved from Orenburg to Kyzyl-Orda (Kyzylorda). Later in 1927, Alma-Ata becomes the Kazakh capital.

1985 – The Kazakhstan Writers Union establishes the Mukagali Makatayev Prize. Mukagali Makatayev is a well-known Kazakh Soviet poet and writer.

1993 – Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan are established.

2000 – Mukagali Makatayev is awarded the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the sphere of literature, arts and architecture posthumously for his collection of poems ‘Amanat’.

2011 – Brussels welcomes the Conference ‘Kazakhstan: Freedom of the Media and Civil Society’ held by Poland’s Fund «Open Dialogue» through the Human Rights Subcommittee of the European Parliament at the European Parliament headquarters.

2015 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On the state youth policy» aimed at achieving active involvement of the youth in the state and public life of Kazakhstan, its access to social infrastructures, as well as increasing the responsibility of the government bodies in implementing the youth policy.

2017 – The works by First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, including books about the history and illustrated publications about Kazakhstan are handed over to the fund of the National Library of South Africa.

2017 – Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen who competed in ‘Singer’ reality show in China tops the country’s rating of the 10 most popular show biz stars.

2019 - The youth cultural and educational center Abai opens doors at the University of Linguistics and Technology in Świecie, Poland.

2021 – The International Turkish Academy holds the event ‘Bright star of East’ to declare the Year of Alisher Navoi, the great thinker and poet.