February 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 9.

1925 – The capital of the Kazakh Autonomous Republic within the RSFSR is removed from Orenburg to Kyzyl-Orda (now Kyzylorda) and to Alma-Ata in 1927.

1993 – Kazakhstan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan establish diplomatic relations.

2011 – «Kazakhstan: Freedom of Mass Media and Civil Society» conference held in Brussels, at the Headquarters of the European Parliament. The conference was organized by the Open Dialogue Polish Fund with the support of the European Parliament’s Human Rights Subcommittee.

2015 – President Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the Law «On state youth policy» aimed at ensuring active participation of youth in state and public life, its access to social infrastructure and enhancing governmental structures’ responsibility for the youth policy implementation.

2017 – Kazakh-born singer Dimash Kudaibergenov participating in I am Singer show topped the ranking of the 10 most popular stars of Chinese show business.

2019 – Abai Youth Cultural and Educational Centre opens at Linguistics - Technical University in Świecie, Poland. The goal of the Centre is to popularize and broaden the knowledge of Polish students about the traditions and rituals of the Kazakh people as well as the creativity of Abai Kunanbayev.