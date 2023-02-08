Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
February 8. Today's Birthdays

8 February 2023, 08:00
February 8. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of February.


Ruslan Dalenov(1975) – well-known statesman of the Republic of Kazakhstan, ex-Minister of National Economy, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (since 2021).


Madiyar Menilbekov (1978) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates.


News