February 8. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of February.

NAMES

Kazakhstani statesman Ruslan DALENOV was born in 1975 in Tselinograd (now Nur-Sultan city). He is a graduate of the Marmara University. Throughout his professional career he served as the Vice Minister of Finance, the First Vice Minister of National Economy and the Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UAE Madiyar MENILBEKOV was born in 1978 in Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Lebanese and Kazakhstani universities. Throughout his diplomatic career he worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and at the Kazakh diplomatic mission in the UAE. He was appointed to his recent post in February 2019.

Deputy Prosecutor of Karaganda region Daniyar AITMUKHAMETOV was born in 1979. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy and the Gumilyov Eurasian National University. He took up his recent post in April 2019.

Deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Yekaterina SMYSHLYAYEVA was born in 1982 in Kostanay city. She is a graduate of the Baitursynov Kostanay State University and the Nekrasov Kostromskoi State University. She joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.