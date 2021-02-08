Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

February 8. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 February 2021, 08:00
February 8. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of February.

NAMES

photo

Kazakhstani statesman Ruslan DALENOV was born in 1975 in Tselinograd (now Nur-Sultan city). He is a graduate of the Marmara University. Throughout his professional career he served as the Vice Minister of Finance, the First Vice Minister of National Economy and the Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

photo


Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UAE Madiyar MENILBEKOV was born in 1978 in Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Lebanese and Kazakhstani universities. Throughout his diplomatic career he worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and at the Kazakh diplomatic mission in the UAE. He was appointed to his recent post in February 2019.

photo


Deputy Prosecutor of Karaganda region Daniyar AITMUKHAMETOV was born in 1979. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy and the Gumilyov Eurasian National University. He took up his recent post in April 2019.

photo


Deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Yekaterina SMYSHLYAYEVA was born in 1982 in Kostanay city. She is a graduate of the Baitursynov Kostanay State University and the Nekrasov Kostromskoi State University. She joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships