February 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 8.

EVENTS

2005 - The first International Court of Arbitration is established in the Republic of Kazakhstan and governed by its laws «On the court of arbitration» and «On international commercial arbitration».

2006 – A badge of honor «Honorary Engineering Worker» is instituted in Kazakhstan to honor the workers who make a hefty contribution to the development of the country's engineering sector and those actively participating in qualified personnel training.

2007 – A documentary about living legend and great Kazakh singer Bibigul Tulegenova is released as part of the ‘Golden Names of Kazakhstan’ series.

2010 – A commemorative silver coin of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan ‘Chingizkhan’ is named the Best Historical Coin at the World Money Fair in Berlin.

2012 – The Berlin Eurasian Club dialogue platform is unveiled in Berlin. It is established to discuss a wide range of socio-political issues between Kazakhstan and Germany and with the European Union.

2012 - The first meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures (CICA) comes to an end in Almaty city. The event brings together representatives of foreign and defense ministries of 15 countries.

2015 - Kazakhstani veteran speed skater Vladimir Kostin sets a new world record in +35 age group by clocking the distance of 3,000 meters in 3:57.49 at the World Championships in Calgary, Canada.

2016 - The Business Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Iran convenes in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

2017 - Kazakhstani female boxers debut at the Golden Girl boxing tournament in Borås, Sweden. They clinch 3 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze medals at the event which brings together 254 athletes from 22 countries.

2017 – The Closing Ceremony of the 28th World Winter University 2017 takes place in Almaty city. Kazakhstan is ranked 2nd in the overall medal tally with 11 gold, 6 silver and 17 bronze medals.

2021 – The 7,000-seat Turkestan Arena Stadium passes the UEFA classification.



