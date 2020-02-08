February 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 8.

EVENTS

2005 - The first International Court of Arbitration was opened in Kazakhstan as per the laws On the court of arbitration and On international commercial arbitration.

2006 - Badge of Honor Honorary Engineering Worker was introduced in Kazakhstan for awarding the workers who make a significant contribution to the development of the country's engineering sector and those actively participating in qualified personnel training.

2012 - In Berlin, President Nursultan Nazarbayev participates in the opening of the Berlin Eurasian Club. The Berlin Eurasian Club was established as a dialogue platform for discussing a wide range of socio-political issues between Kazakhstan and Germany and with the European Union.

2012 - The first meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures completed in Almaty. Representatives of 15 countries' MFAs and defense ministries participated in it.

2015 - Kazakh speed skater Vladimir Kostin (+35 age group) sets a new world record by covering the distance of 3,000 meters within 3:57.49. The record was set at the World Championships in Calgary, Canada.

2016 - Tehran hosts a meeting of the Business Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Islamic Republic of Iran.

2017 - Kazakhstani female athletes debuted at the Golden Girl boxing tournament held in the city of Borås, Sweden. Competing with 254 athletes from 22 countries of the world, the Kazakh boxers won 3 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze medals.