February 7. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of February.

NAMES

Film and theater actress, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, and laureate of the state prize of KazakhstanGulzhamal QAZAQBAYEVAwas born in 1949 in Almaty region. She is a graduate of the Kazakh State Institute of Theater and Cinema. Throughout her acting career she played on the stage of the Shymkent regional Kazakh Drama Theater (since 1968) and the Musrepov Kazakh State Theater for Children and Youth (since 1978).

Vice Minister of Energy Zhandos NURMAGAMBETOV was born in 1981 in Zhambyl region. He graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University, the Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda State University, and KIMEP. Prior to taking up his recent post in December 2021, he worked for several years as a managing director at KEGOC JSC.

