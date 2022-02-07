Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
February 7. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
7 February 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of February.

Film and theater actress, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, and laureate of the state prize of Kazakhstan Gulzhamal QAZAQBAYEVA was born in 1949 in Almaty region. She graduated from the Kazakh State Institute of Theater and Cinema. Throughout her acting career she played on the stage of the Shymkent regional Kazakh Drama Theater and the Musrepov Kazakh State Theater for Children and Youth.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of Republican Newspaper Egemen Qazaqstan JSC Aibyn SHAGALAKOV was born in 1980 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. Throughout his career, Aibyn Shagalakov worked for KazInform News Agency, Alash Ainasy newspaper, press service of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He joined the team of Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper in 2016. He was appointed to his recent post in January 2021.
