February 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 7.

EVENTS

1964- Shyngys Aitmatov’s play Ana – Zher-Ana (Earth Mother) is premiered at the Kazakh Academic Drama Theater.

2013– The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Independent State of Samoa estanblish diplomatic relations by signing a joint communique at the level of permanent representatives in New York.

2014– Films Harmony Lessons by Emir Baigazin and Shal by Yermek Turssunov win awards at the 32th Fajr International Film Festival in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

2017– President of Kazakhstan signs a decree on changing the borders of Astana, by adding 8,719 hectares of Tselinograd district, Akmola region, to the territory of the city.

2018– Astana Hub International TechnoPark of IT Startups launches a unique and free programme for talented specialists and entrepreneurs enabling the startup teams to be mentored by experienced businessmen, experts and get acquainted with the investors and corporations for doing business etc.

2019– Kazakhstani Dimash Kudaibergen gathers 98 scores out of 100 at the the second edition of The World’s Best talents show in the U.S.

2019– A delegation of the Sarssen Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University opens a youth cultural-educational centre at the Linguistic and Technical University in Świecie, Poland. The new centre is called to become a dialogue platform for exchange of cultures, educational programmes and international research projects. The institution shall contribute to the development of academic mobility and dual-education programme between Kazakhstan and Poland.

2020- Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat-M booster and 34 OneWeb satellites blasts off from the 31st launch pad at the Baikonur space center.

2022– The Council of Domestic Entrepreneurs is established at the Kazakh Government. The Ministry of National Economy is the working body of the Council.



