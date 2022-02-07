Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
February 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
7 February 2022, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 7.

EVENTS

1964 – A premiere of Shyngys Aitmatov’s spectacle «Ana – Zher-Ana» takes place at the Kazakh Academic Drama Theater.

1992 – School number 139 in Almaty city is named after poet, turkologist, translator, teacher, and public figure Akhmet Baitursynov.

2009 – The Summit of the Eurasian Economic Community and Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) adopts a decision to establish the Collective Rapid Reaction Force (CRRF). The CRRF is established in order to promptly respond to military and near-border conflicts, to suppress the attempts of terrorist acts, to counter illegal drug trafficking and other types of organized crimes.

2013 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Independent State of Samoa ink a joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations in New York.

2014 – Kazakh films ‘Uroki Garmonii’ (Lessons of Harmony) directed by Emir Baigazin and ‘Shal’(Old Man) by Yermek Turssunov win at the 32nd Fajr International Film Festival in Iran.

2017 – Then-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the decree changing the borders of Astana city (present-day Nur-Sultan).

2018 – International Technopark of IT startups Astana Hub launches a unique free program for talented entrepreneurs in the framework of which they can be mentored by experienced entrepreneurs.

2019 – Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen earns 98 out of 100 points during the 2nd edition of the World’s Best talent show. Singer Faith Hill, actress Drew Barrymore, and actor RuPaul award50 points each to Dimash.

2020 – The Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat-M booster and 34 OneWeb satellites blasts off from the 31st platform on the Baikonur space center.

