February 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 7.

EVENTS

1964 – A premiere of Shyngys Aitmatov’s spectacle 'Ana – her-Ana' is held at the Kazakh Academic Drama Theater.

1992 – School #139 in Almaty city is named after poet, turkologist, translator, teacher, and public figure Akhmet Baitursynov.

2009 – The Summit of the Eurasian Economic Community and Collective Security Treaty Organization adopts a decision to establish the Collective Rapid Reaction Force (CRRF). The CRRF is established in order to promptly respond to military and near-border conflicts, to suppress the attempts of terrorist acts, to counter illegal drug trafficking and other types of organized crimes. It consists of special divisions of the ministry of internal affairs, ministry of emergencies, migration services and institutions combating illegal drug trafficking and terrorism.

2013 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Independent State of Samoa ink a joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations in New York City.

2014 – Kazakh films ‘Uroki Garmonii’ (Harmony Lessons) directed by Emir Baigazin and 'Shal' (Old Man) by Yermek Turssunov win big at the 32nd Fajr International Film Festival in Iran.

2017 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the decree changing the borders of Astana city.

2017 – The International Turkic Academy releases ‘Endangered Turkic Languages’ multivolume work. 130 scholars from 26 countries were invited to join the project.

2018 – International Technopark of IT startups Astana Hub launches a unique free-of-charge program for talented entrepreneurs in the framework of which they can be mentored by experienced entrepreneurs.

2019 – Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen earns 98 out of 100 points during the 2nd edition of the The World's Best talent show. Singer Faith Hill, actress Drew Barrymore, and actor RuPaul awarded 50 points each to Dimash.

2020 – The Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat-M booster and 34 OneWeb satellites launches from the 31st platform on the Baikonur space center.