    February 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    7 February 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 7.

    2009 – The Summit of the Eurasian Economic Community and Collective Security Treaty Organization adopts a decision to establish the Collective Rapid Reaction Force (CRRF). The CRRF was created to promptly respond to military and near-border conflicts, to suppress the attempts of terrorist acts, to counter illegal drug trafficking and other types of organized crimes. The CRRF consists of special divisions of the ministries of internal affairs, ministries of emergencies, migration services and institutions combating illegal drug trafficking and terrorism.

    2013 – Republic of Kazakhstan and the Independent State of Samoa sign a joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations in New York City.

    2014 – Kazakh films Uroki Garmonii (Harmony Lessons) directed by Emir Baigazin and Shal (Old Man) by Yermek Tursunov won awards at the 32nd Fajr International Film Festival in Iran.

    2017 – International Turkic Academy publishes Endangered Turkic Languages multivolume work. 130 scholars from 26 countries were invited to join the project. The work includes the results of 132 scientific researches.

    2019 – Kazakhstani Dimash Kudaibergen gathers 98 out of 100 points at the 2nd edition of the The World's Best talent show. Singer Faith Hill, actress Drew Barrymore and actor RuPaul awarded 50 points each to Dimash. In addition, his performance was evaluated by the Wall of the World consisting of 50 outstanding experts from around the world.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    History of Kazakhstan
