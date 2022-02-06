February 6. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of February.

NAMES

Public figure of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1952 in Karaganda region. He graduated from the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute and the Russian Academy of Management. Throughout his professional career he held many notable posts in the Government of the Kazakh SSR and the Republic of Kazakhstan – from Vice Minister of Transport and Telecommunications to akim (governor) of Karaganda region. He also served as the Chairman of the Trade Unions Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan between 2013 and 2017.

Kazakhstani director, producer, screenwriter, actor, and member of the USSR Union of Cinematographerswas born in 1955 in Taldykorgan region. He graduated from the Moscow State Historical and Archive Institute and the Gerasimov All-Russian State University of Cinematography. He produced the first Kazakh TV dramas, such as Sarancha (Locust), Perekryostok (Crossroads) and feature films Vozdushnyi Potselui (Air Kiss), Bakhyt. Pervaya Krov (Bakhyt. First Blood), Fara, etc.

Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation and member of the Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Securitywas born in 1960 in Kyzylorda region. He is a graduate of the Central Asian University and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament back in 2012. He was re-elected in January 2021.

Representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, major-generalwas born in 1961 in East Kazakhstan region. He has been serving as the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan since 2016.

Akim (governor) of West Kazakhstan regionwas born in 1970 in Uralsk region. He graduated from the West Kazakhstan Agriculture Institute and the International Business Academy. He was designated to his recent post in June 2019.

Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1978 in Kentau town. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University. Prior to taking up his recent post in June 2020, he was the state inspector of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.