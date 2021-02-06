Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
February 6. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 February 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of February.

NAMES

Public figure of the Republic of Kazakhstan Abelgazi KUSSAINOV was born in 1952 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute and the Russian Academy of Management. Throughout his professional, career he held many notable posts in the Government of the Kazakh SSR and the Republic of Kazakhstan – from Vice Minister of Transport and Telecommunications to akim (governor) of Karaganda region.

Kazakhstani director, producer, screenwriter, actor, member of the USSR Union of Cinematographers Abai KARPYKOV was born in 1955 in Taldykorgan region. He is a graduate of the Moscow State Historical and Archive Institute and the Gerasimov All-Russian State University of Cinematography. He is a producer of the first Kazakh TV dramas, such as Sarancha (Locust), Perekryostok (Crossroads) and feature films Vozdushnyi Potselui (Air Kiss), Bakhyt. Pervaya Krov (Bakhyt. First Blood), Fara, etc.

Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation, member of the Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security Bakhytbek SMAGUL was born in 1960 in Kyzylorda region. Mr. Smagul joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament back in 2012. He was re-elected in January 2021.

Representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, major-general Adylbek ALDABERGENOV was born in 1961 in East Kazakhstan region. He has been serving as the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan since 2016.

Akim (governor) of West Kazakhstan region Gali ISKALIYEV was born in 1970 in Uralsk region. He is a graduate of the West Kazakhstan Agriculture Institute and the International Business Academy. He was appointed to his recent post in June 2019.

Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bolat TLEPOV was born in 1978 in Kentau town. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University. Prior to taking up the recent post in June 2020, he was the chief inspector of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
