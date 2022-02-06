February 6. Kazinform’s timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 6.

EVENTS

1920 – A military Kazakh brigade is established by the order of the Turkestan front’s Revolutionary Military Council.

1934 – The mining village in the center of the Karaganda Coal Basin is transformed into the city of Karaganda (regional center since 1936).

1975 – The signing of the order of the Ministry of Culture of the KazSSR No.34 on the establishment of the first German theater group in the Kazakh SSR is held. The theater is unveiled on 26 December 1980.

2003 – London hosts the festival ‘Days of Independence: New Cinema of Kazakhstan’ devoted to cinematography of independent Kazakhstan.

2011 – Kazakhstan national team sets the record at the 7th Asian Winter Games by winning 32 golden medals. The previous record of 29 golden medals is held by Japan.

2011 – The flag of the Asian Games is handed over to the next host country – Japan.

2012 – The International Organization of Turkic Culture holds the 3rd awarding ceremony in journalism for promoting Turkic culture and arts. Among the awardees were journalists from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Bashkortostan, Khakassia, Tatarstan, and Northern Cyprus. Kazinform correspondent in Turkey Irina Dynnikova is among the recipients of the prize.

2017 – Astana present-day Nur-Sultan) hosts the international technical meeting on the Syrian settlement with the participation of experts from Russia, Turkey, and Iran as well as UN representatives.

2020 – The bust of Kazakh poet Abai is unveiled in the Gulder square in Almaty city. It is designed by sculptor Tleuberdy Binashev.

2020 – The Al-Farabi Research Center opens doors at the National Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2020 – The Center for Analysis and Monitoring of Social and Economic Reforms is established in Kazakhstan.



