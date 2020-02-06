Go to the main site
    February 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    6 February 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 6.

    EVENTS

    2003 – Independence Days: New cinema of Kazakhstan Festival unveils in London. The event is dated to the cinematography of independent Kazakhstan.

    2011 – Kazakh team breaks the record at the 7th Winter Asian Games sweeping 32 gold medals.

    2012 – TURKSOY holds ceremony to award journalists for their contribution to promotion of Turkic culture and arts. Kazinform News Agency’s special correspondent in Turkey Irina Dynnikova also receives the prize.

    2015 – The National bank of Kazakhstan releases silver coins commemorating Amir Timur, Taikazan and Shaken Aimanov.

    2019 – The team of Kazakh cardiac surgeons jointly with surgeons from the Czech Republic, Israel, Italy and the US for the first time ever successfully implanted a mechanical device stimulating the heart.


    History of Kazakhstan
