February 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 6.

EVENTS

2003 – Independence Days: New cinema of Kazakhstan Festival unveils in London. The event is dated to the cinematography of independent Kazakhstan.

2011 – Kazakh team breaks the record at the 7th Winter Asian Games sweeping 32 gold medals.

2012 – TURKSOY holds ceremony to award journalists for their contribution to promotion of Turkic culture and arts. Kazinform News Agency’s special correspondent in Turkey Irina Dynnikova also receives the prize.

2015 – The National bank of Kazakhstan releases silver coins commemorating Amir Timur, Taikazan and Shaken Aimanov.

2019 – The team of Kazakh cardiac surgeons jointly with surgeons from the Czech Republic, Israel, Italy and the US for the first time ever successfully implanted a mechanical device stimulating the heart.