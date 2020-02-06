Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

February 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 February 2020, 07:00
February 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 6.

EVENTS

2003 – Independence Days: New cinema of Kazakhstan Festival unveils in London. The event is dated to the cinematography of independent Kazakhstan.

2011 – Kazakh team breaks the record at the 7th Winter Asian Games sweeping 32 gold medals.

2012 – TURKSOY holds ceremony to award journalists for their contribution to promotion of Turkic culture and arts. Kazinform News Agency’s special correspondent in Turkey Irina Dynnikova also receives the prize.

2015 – The National bank of Kazakhstan releases silver coins commemorating Amir Timur, Taikazan and Shaken Aimanov.

2019 – The team of Kazakh cardiac surgeons jointly with surgeons from the Czech Republic, Israel, Italy and the US for the first time ever successfully implanted a mechanical device stimulating the heart.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev