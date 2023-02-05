Go to the main site
    February 5. Today's Birthdays

    5 February 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM. Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of February.

    NAMES

    Public and political figure of the Republic of KazakhstanBeibut MAMRAYEV was born in 1957 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Karaganda State University. He began his professional career at the same university he graduated from in 1980. Later in 1999 he became a professor at the university. Throughout his career he worked at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and served as a councilor at the Kazakh Embassy in Russia for several years. He also was a rector of several Kazakhstani universities, before joining the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, in 2016. He served as the Majilis deputy through 2021.

    Deputy Chairman of the Coordination Service of the Council of commanders of frontier forces Nail ALDAYEV was born in 1965 in Almaty region. He graduated from the USSR, Kazakhstani and Belarusian military institutions. He was appointed to his recent post in 2019.

    Writer, cultural scientist, journalist, and laureate of the Tarlan Prize and the Daryn State Youth PrizeDidar AMANTAI (Didar KOSSYLBEKOV) was born in 1969 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the the Al Farabi Kazakh State University, the Theater and Film Institute and attended journalism courses at Academia Istropolitana Nova in Bratislava, Slovakia. He worked for several Kazakhstani newspapers and TV channels. He has been the director of RTRC «Kazakhstan-Semei» JSC since 2016.

