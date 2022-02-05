Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
February 5. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
5 February 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of February.

NAMES

Public and political figure of the Republic of Kazakhstan Beibut MAMRAYEV was born in 1957 in Karaganda region. He graduated from the Karaganda State University. He started his professional career at the same university he graduated from in 1980. Later in 1999 he became a professor at his alma mater. Throughout his career he served at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and worked as a councilor at the Kazakh Embassy in Russia for several years. He also was a rector of several Kazakhstani universities, before joining the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, in 2016.

Deputy Chairman of the Coordination Service of the Council of commanders of frontier forces Nail ALDAYEV was born in 1965 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the USSR, Kazakhstani and Belarusian military institutions. He was appointed to his recent post in 2019.

Writer, cultural scientist, journalist, and laureate of the Tarlan Prize and the Daryn State Youth Prize Didar AMANTAI was born in 1969 in Karaganda region. He graduated from the Al Farabi Kazakh State University, the Theater and Film Institute and attended journalism courses at Academia Istropolitana Nova in Bratislava, Slovakia. He worked for several Kazakhstani newspapers and TV channels. Since 2016 he has been the director of RTRC «Kazakhstan-Semei» JSC.
